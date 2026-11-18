MUMBAI: Tata Steel’s plan to expand its annual steelmaking capacity in India to 40 million tonnes could slip by as much as five years beyond its original 2030 deadline, as the company balances domestic growth with the cost of transitioning its European operations to cleaner steelmaking.

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“We expect to achieve 40 million tonnes of capacity within three to five years beyond 2030, building on the capacities targeted to be in place by 2030,” Tata Steel chief executive TV Narendran said on the sidelines of ISA Steel Conference.

“I think the general thumb rule in Europe is at least 40% of the capex of the project should be supported by the government,” he said, declining to comment on the exact amount of support sought as discussions are ongoing.

The twin priorities reflect the ambitions of India’s second-largest steelmaker to expand its domestic footprint while securing a financially sustainable transition for its European business, where cleaner steelmaking will require substantial investment.

Achieving the 40-million-tonne target will require Tata Steel to significantly scale up its Indian operations, which have become its principal growth and cash-generation engine as it navigates persistent challenges in Europe.

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“You may not reach 40 million tonnes of production by 2030, but I'm quite confident that the construction to achieve 40 million tonnes will be well underway across our sites,” Narendran said.

Tata Steel currently has a total capacity of 26 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

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Two-front push The revised timeline contrasts with the more aggressive capacity expansion pursued by larger rival JSW Steel Ltd, which is targeting capacity of almost 80 mtpa by 2030—nearly double Tata Steel’s planned capacity.

Tata Steel plans to expand Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) in Odisha from 1 mtpa) to 5 mtpa, taking its domestic capacity to 31 mtpa by 2030. It will also increase capacity at Bhushan Steel from 5 mtpa to 6.5 mtpa and at Kalinganagar from 8 mtpa to 13 mtpa, alongside smaller electric arc furnace plants.

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These expansions are expected to take total capacity to 38-39 mtpa, Mint had reported earlier. Further expansions at Meramandali and NINL to 10 mtpa each could take capacity to around 46 mtpa, Narendran had earlier told Mint.

At its IJmuiden facility in the Netherlands, Tata Steel is pursuing a Green Steel project that involves replacing coal-based steelmaking with a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant and an electric arc furnace (EAF).

The company is seeking government participation in financing the transition. The Dutch government indicated its intention to provide up to €2 billion in support under a non-binding agreement signed in September 2025.

However, the funding arrangement remains unresolved. Tata Steel, the Dutch government and the province of North Holland extended their Joint Letter of Intent in September 2026 until 1 March 2027 to resolve outstanding issues and work towards a final investment decision.

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The company is also pursuing a separate electric arc furnace project at Port Talbot in the UK, backed by government support.

For Tata Steel, the challenge is to finance an ambitious domestic expansion while ensuring its overseas operations can transition to cleaner production without placing an excessive burden on the parent company's finances.

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About the Author Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.