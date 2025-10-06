Tata Steel’s 40 mtpa ambition by 2030 faces execution hurdles
Dipali Banka 4 min read 06 Oct 2025, 05:50 am IST
While the plans are ambitious, how Tata Steel will achieve 40 mtpa capacity in five years is unclear to analysts. Beyond expansion at Kalinganagar and Neelachal, the company has not announced specific capacity plans.
Tata Steel Ltd's ambitious plan to boost steelmaking is facing scepticism, as execution roadmaps beyond its immediate pipeline remain unclear. At the close of FY25, Tata Steel's local capacity stood at just 26.6 mtpa, far from the target of 40 mtpa by FY30 that chairman N. Chandrasekaran set in July 2024.
