Tata Steel Ltd on Monday approved the acquisition of a 26.6% stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd for ₹15,510 crore, marking a significant expansion of its downstream steel business as the company seeks to increase its presence in higher-value products.

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The steelmaker will acquire 73.8 million shares from S Gupta Holding Pvt. Ltd, a member of APL Apollo's promoter group, at ₹2,100 per share, according to exchange filings. The acquisition will take place in three tranches – the first involving a 9.91% stake, followed by 11.90% and the remaining 4.57% by 31 March 2028, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

The stake purchase is part of a two-step transaction. In the first step, Tata Steel is selling its tubes and Tata Steel Colours businesses to APL Apollo for ₹28,000 crore. In the second step, Tata Steel will buy shares from APL Apollo's promoters, giving it a significant stake in the company, Mint reported yesterday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How much of APL Apollo is Tata Steel acquiring, and for how much? ⌵ Tata Steel has approved the purchase of a 26.6% stake in APL Apollo from promoter-group entity S Gupta Holding for ₹15,510 crore, at ₹2,100 per share. The shares will be acquired in three tranches, subject to approvals and other conditions. 2 Why is Tata Steel acquiring a stake in APL Apollo? ⌵ The acquisition supports Tata Steel’s strategy to expand its downstream business and increase its exposure to higher-value steel products. Tata Steel said the deal is expected to raise its downstream integration from about 35% to 53%. 3 What is the open offer price for APL Apollo shareholders? ⌵ Tata Steel has made an open offer to acquire up to an additional 26% of APL Apollo from public shareholders at ₹2,301.40 per share. If fully accepted, the offer could cost up to ₹16,755.66 crore. 4 How much of APL Apollo could Tata Steel own after the open offer? ⌵ If the open offer is fully subscribed, Tata Steel’s holding could rise to about 52.6%, giving it majority ownership and making APL Apollo a subsidiary. APL Apollo’s existing promoters intend to move into the public shareholder category after the transactions. 5 How does the APL Apollo stake purchase fit into Tata Steel’s ₹28,000 crore deal? ⌵ The stake purchase is the second step in a linked transaction. First, APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel’s tubes business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colours for a combined value of up to ₹28,000 crore; Tata Steel will then buy shares from APL Apollo’s promoters.

"We have over the last year emphasized our strategic intent to grow aggressively in the value-added space and expand our downstream footprint both organically and inorganically," Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer of Tata Steel, said in a press release.

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He described APL Apollo as an opportunity to build a future business in colour-coated products, adding that the combined company had the potential to become a profitable 15.5 million tonne per annum downstream business. At present, APL Apollo has a capacity of 5 mtpa.

Tata Steel also announced an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake from APL Apollo's public shareholders at ₹2,301.40 per share. The offer could cost the company up to ₹16,755.66 crore, assuming full acceptance.

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Promoter category If the open offer is fully subscribed, Tata Steel's holding in APL Apollo could rise to 52.6%, giving it majority ownership and making APL Apollo a subsidiary. The existing promoter group of APL Apollo intends to be reclassified from the promoter category to the public shareholder category following completion of the transactions.

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Downstream operations involve converting primary steel into specialized and higher-value products rather than selling steel in its basic form.

The proposed transaction is in line with Tata Steel’s strategy of increasing the share of downstream products in its portfolio. The company aims to raise this share to 55-60%, with downstream volumes eventually exceeding its upstream steel production, chief executive officer T.V. Narendran had told Mint earlier.

It has been focusing on higher-value products such as precision tubes, specialty steel wires, coated sheets and tin plates to improve margins, rather than relying solely on expanding crude steel capacity.

In its regulatory filing, Tata Steel said the transaction would increase its downstream integration to approximately 53% from 35%. This is expected to improve its product mix, increase value addition and provide greater exposure to higher-margin segments.

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APL Apollo manufactures steel tubes and pipes, along with metal and colour-coated coils. The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹23,079 crore in FY26, compared with ₹20,690 crore in FY25 and ₹18,119 crore in FY24. Its consolidated profit stood at ₹1,203 crore in FY26, up from ₹757 crore in FY25 and ₹732 crore in FY24.

The acquisition consideration will be paid entirely in cash. The first tranche will be executed through a block deal, while the remaining two tranches will be completed through off-market transfers.

APL Apollo was incorporated on 24 February 1986 and has operations in India and the UAE. APL Apollo was founded in 1986 as a private enterprise by the late Sudesh Gupta. His son, Sanjay Gupta, now serves as its chairman and managing director.

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About the Author Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.