OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Steel acquires 1.30 cr OCRPS of associate firm TRF
Listen to this article

Tata Steel on Saturday announced the acquisition of 1.30 crore optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS) having a face value of 10 each of associate firm, TRF. The transaction aggregates to 13 crore.

The acquisition was carried out on May 13.

In a statement, Tata Steel said, "The OCRPS are being acquired to assist TRF in repayment/prepayment of the whole or a part of the existing indebtedness of TRF, payment against long-outstanding vendor dues, to seek their support towards material supplies for completing legacy projects and delivering other committed orders and/or for other general corporate purposes."

Currently, Tata Steel holds 37,53,275 equity shares aggregating to 34.11% of the equity share capital of TRF, 25 crore Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares, and 1.20 crore Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (Series-1).

With the latest acquisition, Tata Steel now holds 2.5 crore OCRPS - representing 100% of the preference share capital of TRF.

TRF is a listed associate company of Tata Steel and forms part of the Tata Steel Group. TRF is engaged in the business of designing & manufacturing the bulk material handling systems and equipment for core sector industries such as power, ports, steel, mining, and cement for projects undertaken on a Turnkey basis.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Friday, Tata Steel shares closed at 1096.45 apiece down by 1.94%. However, TRF shares ended higher by 1.64% at 114.85 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout