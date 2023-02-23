Tata Steel acquires shares worth ₹300 cr in NINL, shareholding increases to 5.23%
The company on February 21, 2023, has subscribed to 4,68,75,000 equity shares of Rs10 each at a premium of ₹54 per share
Tata Steel on Wednesday announced that it has acquired shares amounting to ₹300 crore in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, which is an indirect subsidiary of the company.
