MUMBAI: After four decades of building APL Apollo Tubes Ltd into a leading steel pipes business, its promoter family, led by Sanjay Gupta, is cashing out. But it is not leaving steel. Instead, the family is preparing to build a new manufacturing business with Tata Steel Ltd through a company whose financial filings show no operating income and a loss.
MUMBAI: After four decades of building APL Apollo Tubes Ltd into a leading steel pipes business, its promoter family, led by Sanjay Gupta, is cashing out. But it is not leaving steel. Instead, the family is preparing to build a new manufacturing business with Tata Steel Ltd through a company whose financial filings show no operating income and a loss.
Tata Steel on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SG Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd, also known as SG Spectra, a family-owned company, to set up 5 million tonnes a year (mtpa) of colour-coated steel capacity across India. SG Tech will manufacture the products exclusively for Tata Steel.
Tata Steel on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SG Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd, also known as SG Spectra, a family-owned company, to set up 5 million tonnes a year (mtpa) of colour-coated steel capacity across India. SG Tech will manufacture the products exclusively for Tata Steel.
The proposed capacity is more than six times the 800,000 tonnes of colour-coated steel Tata Steel currently sells to APL Apollo, with the first 1 mtpa expected to be ready within 24 months.
The arrangement comes as the Gupta family sells its 26.6% stake in APL Apollo to Tata Steel for ₹15,510 crore, freeing up capital for its next venture.
An unusual vehicle
SG Tech has little operating history to show for the scale of the proposed undertaking. Incorporated in July 2019 as Homedge Infracon, with initial capital of ₹1 lakh, the company describes its business as “real estate activities with own or leased property”.
Financial statements filed with the ministry of corporate affairs show no operating income in fiscal year 2025 (FY25) and a loss of ₹24.96 crore. It ended the year with just ₹63,000 in cash. The company has not yet filed its FY26 financial statements.
At the end of FY25, SG Tech owed ₹109.6 crore to S Gupta Holding Pvt. Ltd, the family company that is now selling its APL Apollo shares. By March 2026, it had repaid its loans to related companies.
SG Tech is promoted by Megha Gupta, who holds 85%, Rahul Gupta, who holds 15%, and Rohan Gupta, who owns one share. Megha is Rahul's wife and Sanjay Gupta's daughter-in-law, while Rohan is Sanjay Gupta's youngest son.
“Tata Steel's strategic partnership with SG Tech is driven less by the company itself and more by the Gupta family's experience in building and scaling downstream steel businesses, as well as its ability to execute projects quickly,” said an executive familiar with the development.
“They have several land parcels, and Sanjay Gupta and Rahul Gupta, along with their team of trusted executives, can set up plants much faster. While they have an exclusive contract with Tata Steel, there is no exclusivity clause preventing Tata Steel from continuing to expand in the segment on its own if it wants to accelerate growth,” the executive said.
The share sale will also provide the Guptas with capital to invest in the new business, the executive said, requesting anonymity because the matter is private.
Tata Steel and the Gupta family did not immediately respond to Mint's queries.
The partnership also fits Tata Steel's strategy of expanding its downstream business through asset-light arrangements.
“Tata Steel has several asset-light partnerships in its downstream business and is looking to expand this model. SG Tech fits into that strategy. The Gupta family brings significant promoter experience, execution capabilities and the ability to set up and scale projects quickly and cost-effectively. This also fits into their broader plan to maintain profitability post 2030 where their raw material costs go up as captive iron ore mines expire,” said Dhruv Goel, chief executive officer of BigMint, a commodities market intelligence firm.
At a media conference, Tata Steel executives said the choice of corporate vehicle for the contract-manufacturing arrangement was up to Gupta.
“Sanjay Gupta and his team has demonstrated experience and capability to build assets quickly to specifications and ensured these are done with the right kind of capital fence,” Tata Steel's chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee told reporters.
“He's selected this company and he's very good. He's got in contract manufacturing just now. He is going to build that right. So, it is up to him as to how he wants to plan it,” Chatterjee said.
A four-decade track record
The family's manufacturing credentials were built at APL Apollo. Founded by Sudesh Gupta in 1986 as Bihar Tubes Pvt. Ltd, the company brought his son Sanjay into the business a year later, when he was about 16. He went on to build it into one of India's largest manufacturers of structural steel tubes.
Its first plant, in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, began production in 1987 with an annual capacity of 6,000 tonnes, rising to 24,000 tonnes by 1989. The company went public in 1995, raising about ₹4.4 crore.
APL Apollo reported consolidated revenue of ₹23,079 crore in FY26, compared with ₹20,690 crore in FY25. Consolidated profit stood at ₹1,203 crore in FY26, up from ₹757 crore in FY25.
The family also runs SG Mart Ltd, a listed distributor of building materials, including steel, cement, pipes and other construction supplies. Its business model resembles JSW One, the JSW Group's marketplace for small manufacturers and builders.
Several aspects of the new arrangement remain undisclosed, including its commercial terms, contract duration and how the proposed manufacturing capacity will be funded.