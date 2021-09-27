Tata Steel becomes 24th company to join Sea Cargo Charter to meet climate goals

Tata Steel joined the Sea Cargo Charter (SCC), which seeks to reduce the environmental impacts of global seaborne cargo, the company said on Monday as reported by PTI. It is the first steel manufacturer to sign the worldwide agreement.

SCC, launched in October 2020, works towards a goal of quantitatively assessing and disclose whether ship chartering activities are in line with climate goals set by International Maritime Organisation (IMO), an United Nations maritime agency.

Tata Steel became the 24th organisation to join the association. The company said it builds on the Indian steel major’s sustainability objectives and initiatives.

“As a leader in the steel industry, which continuously sets benchmark in sustainable operations, it is imperative that we look at reducing emissions with similar determination," Peeyush Gupta, Vice President of Supply Chain for Tata Steel told PTI.

“This is a decisive step in the direction to measure correctly and mitigate the impact on climate efficiently and innovatively," he said.

IMO's Initial GHG Strategy is to reduce total annual Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions generated by shipping activity by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050

“We are truly proud to be a signatory of the Charter as it represents another critical phase in our efforts to tackle climate change around the world," Ranjan Sinha, Chief Group Shipping and Director Raw Material Procurement of Tata Steel told PTI.

“Having established a strong reputation for corporate governance, it is befitting that we collaborate with world’s leading organisations across industry to establish global standards for sustainable shipping. We are committed to aligning our chartering activities with responsible environmental behaviour," he said.

As part of Tata Steel’s efforts to align with the charter’s ambitions, the company also announced a partnership with Danish technology company Optimum Voyage to use big data to help lower emissions from ships delivering raw material to its European operations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.