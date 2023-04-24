Tata Steel begins hydrogen gas injection trial in blast furnace in Jamshedpur1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:57 AM IST
- The move to use hydrogen comes as India has set green hydrogen consumption targets for some industries like steel, in order to generate demand for cleaner fuel
Indian steel maker Tata Steel Ltd on Monday said it initiated trial for injecting hydrogen gas at its blast furnace in the company's flagship plant, in a move to reduce metallurgical coke usage and cut carbon emissions.
