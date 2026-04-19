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Tata Steel prepares for blue-collar job transitions as iron ore lease expiry nears

Dipali Banka
3 min read19 Apr 2026, 01:27 PM IST
The workforce planning comes ahead of the expiry of Tata Steel’s leases on six iron ore mines in Jharkhand and Odisha by 2030. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
The workforce planning comes ahead of the expiry of Tata Steel’s leases on six iron ore mines in Jharkhand and Odisha by 2030. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
Summary

With key iron ore blocks set for auction in 2030, the company is slowing hiring and warning workers of possible transitions.

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MUMBAI: With its iron ore mining leases in Jharkhand and Odisha set to expire by 2030, Tata Steel is preparing for a future that could see fewer permanent workers.

MUMBAI: With its iron ore mining leases in Jharkhand and Odisha set to expire by 2030, Tata Steel is preparing for a future that could see fewer permanent workers.

The company has slowed hiring of permanent blue-collar workers over the past two years and is sensitizing its existing workforce and unions to a potential transition, including the possibility of moving to a new mine owner.

The company has slowed hiring of permanent blue-collar workers over the past two years and is sensitizing its existing workforce and unions to a potential transition, including the possibility of moving to a new mine owner.

“Tata Steel will see its number of permanent workers transition after 2030 as some of its captive iron ore mining leases come up for expiry,” Atrayee Sanyal, chief people officer at Tata Steel Group told Mint in an interview at the company’s headquarters in Bombay House in Mumbai.

At the end of FY25, Tata Steel’s permanent blue-collar workforce stood at 31,794, down by 585 workers compared to FY24, according to the company.

Also Read | Tata Steel postpones UK breakeven by another 12 months amid rising costs

Sanyal outlined three possible scenarios for the workforce, depending on the outcome of mandatory auctions for the mines under the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. If Tata Steel retains the leases, there will be “no impact on workers”. If it fails to secure them, "the number of workers will transit with the mines" to the new leaseholder. In the third scenario, “where only some mines are retained, a portion of the workers will continue with the company”.

“We have also sensitized our unionized workforce to the situation, as there is a possibility that we may lose some mining leases and may not be able to retain all of them,” Sanyal said. “In preparation for this transition, we have limited hiring of permanent blue-collar workers over the past two years.”

Also Read | After a strong Q3, Tata Steel looks set for a firmer Q4

Legacy leases

The workforce planning comes ahead of the expiry of Tata Steel’s leases on six iron ore mines in Jharkhand and Odisha by 2030, after which the blocks must be auctioned. The company currently meets its entire iron ore requirement from captive mines, procuring about 40.5 million tonnes in FY25 to produce 21.8 million tonnes of steel.

Post-2030, the country’s second-largest steelmaker plans to secure at least 50% of its raw material needs from captive sources, depending on auction outcomes and economics.

“We will certainly look for at least 50% captive so that the operations are stable, but between 50 and 100 will probably depend on the economics,” Tata Steel chief executive officer T.V. Narendran had told Mint earlier.

The company will weigh the bid premiums required to re-acquire the mines against open market iron ore prices in deciding how many to retain. Bid premium refers to the extra amount a company offers to pay the government over and above the base price or royalty for every tonne of ore it extracts.

Also Read | Tata Steel Q3 preview: UK turnaround, Europe carbon tax in focus

Tata Steel joined hands with Lloyds Metals & Energy in December last year to explore iron ore mining opportunities in Maharashtra. Later in January, it also tapped into its Canadian subsidiary, Tata Steel Minerals Canada, for a test shipment of high quality iron ore for its domestic operations, Mint had reported earlier.

Tata Steel’s annual iron ore requirement by FY31 is projected to be 46.7 million tonnes, according to an 8 December report by Kotak Institutional Equities. “Majority of Tata’s operating iron ore leases will expire and we estimate a potential erosion of ~30-40% of its steel operating margins post-FY2030E,” Kotak analysts Sumangal Nevatia, Siddharth Mehrotra and Keshav Kumar wrote in the report.

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Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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HomeCompaniesNewsTata Steel prepares for blue-collar job transitions as iron ore lease expiry nears

Tata Steel prepares for blue-collar job transitions as iron ore lease expiry nears

Dipali Banka
3 min read19 Apr 2026, 01:27 PM IST
The workforce planning comes ahead of the expiry of Tata Steel’s leases on six iron ore mines in Jharkhand and Odisha by 2030. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
The workforce planning comes ahead of the expiry of Tata Steel’s leases on six iron ore mines in Jharkhand and Odisha by 2030. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
Summary

With key iron ore blocks set for auction in 2030, the company is slowing hiring and warning workers of possible transitions.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: With its iron ore mining leases in Jharkhand and Odisha set to expire by 2030, Tata Steel is preparing for a future that could see fewer permanent workers.

MUMBAI: With its iron ore mining leases in Jharkhand and Odisha set to expire by 2030, Tata Steel is preparing for a future that could see fewer permanent workers.

The company has slowed hiring of permanent blue-collar workers over the past two years and is sensitizing its existing workforce and unions to a potential transition, including the possibility of moving to a new mine owner.

The company has slowed hiring of permanent blue-collar workers over the past two years and is sensitizing its existing workforce and unions to a potential transition, including the possibility of moving to a new mine owner.

“Tata Steel will see its number of permanent workers transition after 2030 as some of its captive iron ore mining leases come up for expiry,” Atrayee Sanyal, chief people officer at Tata Steel Group told Mint in an interview at the company’s headquarters in Bombay House in Mumbai.

At the end of FY25, Tata Steel’s permanent blue-collar workforce stood at 31,794, down by 585 workers compared to FY24, according to the company.

Also Read | Tata Steel postpones UK breakeven by another 12 months amid rising costs

Sanyal outlined three possible scenarios for the workforce, depending on the outcome of mandatory auctions for the mines under the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. If Tata Steel retains the leases, there will be “no impact on workers”. If it fails to secure them, "the number of workers will transit with the mines" to the new leaseholder. In the third scenario, “where only some mines are retained, a portion of the workers will continue with the company”.

“We have also sensitized our unionized workforce to the situation, as there is a possibility that we may lose some mining leases and may not be able to retain all of them,” Sanyal said. “In preparation for this transition, we have limited hiring of permanent blue-collar workers over the past two years.”

Also Read | After a strong Q3, Tata Steel looks set for a firmer Q4

Legacy leases

The workforce planning comes ahead of the expiry of Tata Steel’s leases on six iron ore mines in Jharkhand and Odisha by 2030, after which the blocks must be auctioned. The company currently meets its entire iron ore requirement from captive mines, procuring about 40.5 million tonnes in FY25 to produce 21.8 million tonnes of steel.

Post-2030, the country’s second-largest steelmaker plans to secure at least 50% of its raw material needs from captive sources, depending on auction outcomes and economics.

“We will certainly look for at least 50% captive so that the operations are stable, but between 50 and 100 will probably depend on the economics,” Tata Steel chief executive officer T.V. Narendran had told Mint earlier.

The company will weigh the bid premiums required to re-acquire the mines against open market iron ore prices in deciding how many to retain. Bid premium refers to the extra amount a company offers to pay the government over and above the base price or royalty for every tonne of ore it extracts.

Also Read | Tata Steel Q3 preview: UK turnaround, Europe carbon tax in focus

Tata Steel joined hands with Lloyds Metals & Energy in December last year to explore iron ore mining opportunities in Maharashtra. Later in January, it also tapped into its Canadian subsidiary, Tata Steel Minerals Canada, for a test shipment of high quality iron ore for its domestic operations, Mint had reported earlier.

Tata Steel’s annual iron ore requirement by FY31 is projected to be 46.7 million tonnes, according to an 8 December report by Kotak Institutional Equities. “Majority of Tata’s operating iron ore leases will expire and we estimate a potential erosion of ~30-40% of its steel operating margins post-FY2030E,” Kotak analysts Sumangal Nevatia, Siddharth Mehrotra and Keshav Kumar wrote in the report.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTata Steel prepares for blue-collar job transitions as iron ore lease expiry nears
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