A week after unveiling a ₹28,000-crore deal to sell its tubes and coated-steel businesses to APL Apollo Tubes Ltd and subsequently acquire control of the company, Tata Steel Ltd said on Sunday that its board will meet on 1 December to consider changes to the proposed transaction following a backlash from shareholders. The company has also pushed back the timeline for its open offer by a week, giving itself more time to address concerns surrounding the deal.

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"As a responsible corporate, we have been taking note of feedback that is coming our way from a diverse set of stakeholders regarding the proposed transactions. Management of the Company is studying the feedback and evaluating ways to address the feedback received in a responsible manner,” Tata Steel said in an exchange filing.

The board meeting assumes significance as the proposed transaction has faced resistance from minority shareholders and proxy advisory firms, who have questioned its structure and fairness to public investors.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the proposed Tata Steel–APL Apollo deal? ⌵ APL Apollo would acquire Tata Steel’s tubes and coated-steel businesses for ₹28,000 crore. Tata Steel would also acquire a 26.6% promoter stake in APL Apollo and make an open offer for an additional 26%. 2 Why are shareholders questioning the Tata Steel–APL Apollo transaction? ⌵ Investors have questioned the deal’s structure and fairness to public shareholders. They are concerned that APL Apollo could carry a significant part of the debt burden linked to Tata Steel’s takeover. 3 What will Tata Steel’s board consider at its 1 December meeting? ⌵ The board will consider changes to the proposed transaction after receiving feedback from stakeholders. The deal has faced resistance from minority shareholders and proxy advisory firms. 4 Why is the Tata Steel–APL Apollo deal under regulatory scrutiny? ⌵ Sebi is looking into the transaction, with its chairman saying investor protection is important. Proxy advisory firms have also urged the regulator to intervene over the deal structure and shareholder approval requirements. 5 When is the detailed public statement for Tata Steel’s APL Apollo open offer due? ⌵ Sebi extended the deadline for publishing the detailed public statement to 8 December, from the earlier date of 1 December. Tata Steel said the extension gives it more time to address concerns around the deal.

The deal has also attracted regulatory scrutiny, with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). On Friday, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said investor protection was important that the regulator was looking at the transaction.

Deal structure under fire At the heart of the controversy is the complex structure of the proposed transaction. APL Apollo will acquire two businesses from Tata Steel for a combined ₹28,000 crore, with the purchase largely funded through debt. Tata Steel, meanwhile, will pay ₹15,510 crore to acquire a 26.6% promoter stake in APL Apollo and launch an open offer for an additional 26%, taking its potential total outlay to ₹32,266 crore.

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Investors have questioned whether the structure effectively leaves APL Apollo shouldering a significant part of the debt burden associated with Tata Steel’s takeover of the tube maker.

Separately, Tata Steel and APL Apollo’s promoters have agreed to enter into an exclusive contract-manufacturing arrangement after the promoters exit the company.

Proxy advisory firms Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and InGovern had also raised concerns over the transaction structure and urged the market regulator to intervene. They argued that the arrangement ensured Tata Steel was not a related party of APL Apollo when the latter’s board approved the asset acquisitions on Sunday evening, thereby avoiding the requirement of shareholder approval for related-party transactions.

Last week, Tata Steel chief executive and managing director T.V. Narendran told NDTV Profit that discussions were underway between the management teams of the two companies following concerns raised by investors.

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Separately, Tata Steel also said that the market regulator had granted an extension for publication of the detailed public statement (DPS) relating to its open offer for APL Apollo shares. The deadline has been moved to 8 December from the earlier date of 1 December.

Also Read | Tata Steel open to revisiting APL Apollo deal after investor backlash

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd have lost close to 30% on the BSE since the deal was announced on Sunday, closing at Rs.1,505.05 on Friday. Tata Steel has lost 8.8%, having closed at ₹164.10 on Friday.

About the Author Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.