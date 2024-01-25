Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran says UK job cuts ‘least bad option,’ will continue talks with unions
NEW DELHI : Planned job cuts in Britain by India's Tata Steel were the "least bad option," and the company will continue to hold talks with unions and hopes to reach a conclusion over the next two months, CEO TV Narendran said.
