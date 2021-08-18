MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to a sustainable tomorrow, Tata Steel has commissioned a 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) steel recycling plant at Rohtak, Haryana.

The plant has been set up in collaboration with Aarti Green Tec, as a ‘Build, Own, Operate’ (BOO) partner. It is the first such facility in India, equipped with modern and mechanised equipment such as shredder, baler, material handler, among others.

The scrap will be procured from sources such as end-of-life vehicles, obsolete households, construction and demolition, industrial, among others, through an app FerroHaat.

This will then be processed through mechanised equipment and the high-quality processed scrap will be supplied for downstream steel making. Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, better resource consumption and energy utilisation.

Simultaneously, Tata Steel has also launched two new brands - Tata FerroBaled and Tata FerroShred for baled and shredded ferrous scrap produced in its new facility.

These products are high quality processed scrap and they promise to provide the much-needed raw material fillip to Indian steel industry by making available quality processed ferrous scrap and reducing the dependency on imports.

"Both Tata FerroBaled and Tata FerroShred promise high cleanliness, low contamination, high bulk density, lower tramp elements & no radioactivity," the company said in a statement, adding that the products will be accompanied with test certificates, another first for the scrap industry, along with value propositions like higher yield, better productivity, lower conversion costs, lower transportation & handling costs and overall a better quality.

“Steel can be recycled again and again without losing its properties. From that perspective Steel Scrap is a valuable resource and an important future Raw Material for steel making," said Yogesh Bedi, chief, steel recycling business, Tata Steel, adding that recycling scrap ensures closure of the circular economy loop.

"The Brand names will give a distinct identity to the processed scrap and ensure a standardised quality product for the customer and simultaneously raise the bar of the scrap Industry," he said.

