Tata Steel completes proposed amalgamation of five of nine subsidiaries
The five companies being integrated are Tata Steel Mining Ltd, Tata Steel Long Products Limited, S&T Mining Company Limited, The Tinplate Company of India Ltd, and Tata Metaliks Limited. Another three companies are expected to be merged by Q1FY25, while the merger of TRF Ltd has been called off.
New Delhi: Tata Steel Ltd announced that it has successfully amalgamated five of its nine strategic businesses, in line with its long-term strategy and commitment to simplify its business portfolio. In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said the integration of the five businesses was underway after it completed the regulatory processes.