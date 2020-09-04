Tata Steel develops covid swab collection unit

NEW DELHI: Nest-In, the construction solutions business venture of Tata Steel, has developed a covid-19 swab collection unit that claims to have a risk-free and safer sample collection process.

While healthcare workers continue to get infected with covid-19 during testing and treatment across the country, the innovative unit ensures contact-less exchange of test-tubes and is equipped with a two-way mic and speaker system that allows clear communication between the healthcare professional and the patient.

The unit is built using insulated sandwich panels to provide an ambient and comfortable environment inside the unit.

The unit is also equipped with an in-built disinfectant spray that eliminates the need for an additional resource to sanitise the unit after each sample collection, thus reducing the risk of infection. The toughened glass ensures clear visibility as well as safety of both healthcare professionals and patients, the company said in a statement.

The Covid-19 Swab Collection Unit can be used by hospitals, testing labs as well as by commercial and industrial firms inside their manufacturing plants and townships. The Company will be producing units on the basis of orders received and has the capability to serve the requirements across the nation.

“Nest-In’s swab collection unit is yet another addition to our solutions in helping the nation in its fight against covid-19. We are constantly pushing the envelope to offer ingenious solutions for a better life, every day," P. Anand, Chief (Services & Solutions), Tata Steel, said.

Tata Steel has been creating customised solutions for the healthcare sector. Nest-In has developed several customised solutions to help the nation in its fight against the pandemic, including quarantine and isolation wards, portable toilets and ICU Cabins. Nest-In has also supplied quarantine and isolation cabins for a 550-bed Covid-19 Isolation Facility in Kasargod, Kerala spanning 80,000 sq. ft.

With the growing need to tackle the highly contagious Covid-19 virus, it has become critical to ensure an increase sample collection for testing, and in a hassle-free and safe manner, for both - the healthcare professionals and the patients.

The Nest-In design and development team spent days interacting with medical professionals and studying the existing units in the market to identify pain points and derive insights.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday pulled up states having high positivity rate of covid-19 among healthcare workers and asked them to evaluate the situation.

The union health ministry said that Telangana (18%), Maharashtra (16%), Delhi (14%), Karnataka (13%), Puducherry (12%) and Punjab (11%) are having a high positivity rate among healthcare workers.

Union health ministry officials said that it has to be seen whether the standard protocol for hospital infection practices is being followed and adequate protection is being taken by the healthcare workers.

Ends





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via