Tata Steel, Dutch government extend green steel project deadline by 5 months

Mumbai: Tata Steel and the Dutch government have extended the deadline for reaching a final agreement on the proposed green steel project in IJmuiden by five months to 1 March 2027, as the parties work through regulatory, financial and operational challenges.
The extension of the joint letter of intent (JLoI), originally signed in September 2025, will “provide parties with additional time to address a number of outstanding matters and work towards a realistic approach to the integrated health and decarbonisation project”, Tata Steel Nederland said in a statement.
The extension comes as the parties seek clarity on several issues that could influence the project’s long-term financial viability, operational feasibility and investment timeline.
One of the key challenges is the planned closure of Tata Steel Netherland’s coke and gas plants. The company is exploring options for their safe, responsible and controlled shutdown, in consultation with the province of North-Holland and the environmental agency.
The plants are part of the existing steelmaking operations, making their closure an important consideration in the transition to cleaner production.
The parties are also working towards a solution for steel slag, a byproduct of steelmaking. The Dutch regulatory framework governing its production, storage and transportation has become increasingly complex, creating uncertainty for the company, the steelmaker said.
A sustainable and practical solution is needed to provide regulatory clarity and support future investment decisions, the company said.
Dutch public prosecutors have earlier summoned executives of Tata Steel's Netherlands arm over a case of "intentional and unlawful" pollution, nearly four years after the country first started a probe to ascertain if the steel maker's business was a danger to residents in Holland, Mint reported in July. The investigation focused on Tata Steel's steel production process and the operation of its coke and gas plants.
In September last year, Tata Steel had also signed a non-binding agreement with the Netherlands government to receive up to €2 billion of financial aid to reduce emissions at its Dutch facility.
The project’s objective remains unchanged: to make steel production at IJmuiden cleaner, healthier and more sustainable while protecting the economic importance of steelmaking in the Netherlands and improving the living environment around the plant.
The company said an agreement of this scale and complexity required careful consideration before a definitive project timeline could be established.
The steelmaker remains committed to working with the Dutch government, North-Holland and other stakeholders to advance the integrated health and decarbonisation project.
Tata Steel, India's second largest steelmaker by capacity, came to own both the IJmuiden plant and Port Talbot in the UK as part of its 2007 acquisition of Corus Steel. The IJmuiden plant has a capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum.
Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.
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