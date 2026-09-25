Tata Steel, Dutch government extend green steel project deadline by 5 months

Mumbai: Tata Steel and the Dutch government have extended the deadline for reaching a final agreement on the proposed green steel project in IJmuiden by five months to 1 March 2027, as the parties work through regulatory, financial and operational challenges.
The extension of the joint letter of intent (JLoI), originally signed in September 2025, will “provide parties with additional time to address a number of outstanding matters and work towards a realistic approach to the integrated health and decarbonisation project”, Tata Steel Nederland said in a statement.
The extension comes as the parties seek clarity on several issues that could influence the project’s long-term financial viability, operational feasibility and investment timeline.
One of the key challenges is the planned closure of Tata Steel Netherland’s coke and gas plants. The company is exploring options for their safe, responsible and controlled shutdown, in consultation with the province of North-Holland and the environmental agency.
The plants are part of the existing steelmaking operations, making their closure an important consideration in the transition to cleaner production.
The parties are also working towards a solution for steel slag, a byproduct of steelmaking. The Dutch regulatory framework governing its production, storage and transportation has become increasingly complex, creating uncertainty for the company, the steelmaker said.
A sustainable and practical solution is needed to provide regulatory clarity and support future investment decisions, the company said.
Dutch public prosecutors have earlier summoned executives of Tata Steel's Netherlands arm over a case of "intentional and unlawful" pollution, nearly four years after the country first started a probe to ascertain if the steel maker's business was a danger to residents in Holland, Mint reported in July. The investigation focused on Tata Steel's steel production process and the operation of its coke and gas plants.
In September last year, Tata Steel had also signed a non-binding agreement with the Netherlands government to receive up to €2 billion of financial aid to reduce emissions at its Dutch facility.
The project’s objective remains unchanged: to make steel production at IJmuiden cleaner, healthier and more sustainable while protecting the economic importance of steelmaking in the Netherlands and improving the living environment around the plant.
The company said an agreement of this scale and complexity required careful consideration before a definitive project timeline could be established.
The steelmaker remains committed to working with the Dutch government, North-Holland and other stakeholders to advance the integrated health and decarbonisation project.
Tata Steel, India's second largest steelmaker by capacity, came to own both the IJmuiden plant and Port Talbot in the UK as part of its 2007 acquisition of Corus Steel. The IJmuiden plant has a capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum.