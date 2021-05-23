Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Tata Steel extends social security schemes for employees affected by covid-19

Tata Steel extends social security schemes for employees affected by covid-19

A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks
1 min read . 07:27 PM IST Staff Writer

The family of the deceased employee/nominee will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age along with medical benefits and housing facilities.

Tata Steel on Sunday announced social security schemes to the family members of employees affected by Covid-19 pandemic. "Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families," the company said in a statement.

In addition to this, for all its frontline employees who as part of their job, met with an unfortunate death due to COVID-19, the company said it will bear all the expenses of their children's education till graduation in India.

"The Company has always been a shield of steel, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with all its people, committed to their security and well-being," it said.

