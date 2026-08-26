Tata Steel gets major Supreme Court relief in ₹890 crore GST dispute

Tata Steel has won a major reprieve in a long-running GST dispute after the Supreme Court quashed a tax demand of ₹890.52 crore, an equivalent penalty and applicable interest against the steelmaker, ANI reported. The ruling sets aside the existing liability, although the Tax Department has been given limited scope to begin fresh proceedings under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act.

Supreme Court quashes Tata Steel GST demand and penalty In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, 26 August, Tata Steel said the Supreme Court had allowed its appeal and overturned both a June 2025 show-cause notice and a December 2025 order issued by CGST and Central Excise authorities in Jamshedpur.

"Accordingly, the tax demand of ₹890,52,10,202/-, penalty of ₹890,52,10,202/- and the applicable interest thereon stands quashed," Tata Steel said.

The tax demand and penalty together were worth about ₹1,781 crore, excluding interest.

The case centred on input tax credit, or ITC, a mechanism under the GST system that allows businesses to set off tax paid on eligible purchases and inputs against their tax liability on sales.

Why Tata Steel faced ₹ 890 crore GST demand The dispute originated with a show-cause notice issued by the Office of the Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Jamshedpur, in June 2025.

Tax authorities alleged that Tata Steel had irregularly claimed ₹890.52 crore in input tax credit between financial years 2018-19 and 2020-21. The department sought recovery of the disputed amount along with interest and a penalty.

Tata Steel rejected the allegation, arguing that it had not claimed excess ITC. The company maintained that the credit in question related to one financial year but was claimed in a subsequent year, which it argued was permitted under GST provisions.

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The steelmaker also challenged the tax proceedings on grounds relating to jurisdiction and limitation.

Despite the company's objections, the tax authority confirmed the ₹890.52 crore demand in December 2025 and imposed an equal penalty, in addition to applicable interest.

Tata Steel took GST dispute to Supreme Court Tata Steel subsequently approached the Jharkhand High Court in February 2026. The High Court disposed of the petition in April, allowing the company to pursue its case before the appellate authority.

The steelmaker instead moved the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision.

The apex court issued notice to the respondents in May and stayed further proceedings. It heard Tata Steel's appeal on August 19 and delivered its final judgment on August 25, according to the company's filing.

Tax Department allowed limited scope for fresh proceedings While the Supreme Court has quashed the existing GST demand and penalty, its ruling does not permanently close the matter.

The court has allowed the Tax Department to initiate appropriate proceedings under Section 74 of the CGST Act, if it considers such action necessary and complies with the conditions set out in the judgment.

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Any fresh order in the matter must be passed by February 28, 2027.

The ruling therefore removes the current ₹890.52 crore tax demand and the matching penalty from Tata Steel's books, while leaving the tax authorities a defined window to pursue fresh proceedings in accordance with the court's directions.