Tata Steel seeks to prioritize value-added steel over capacity addition

Tata Steel Ltd is prioritizing growth in high-margin value-added products over aggressive capacity expansion as rising iron ore costs and shifting market dynamics push India's second-largest steelmaker beyond simply producing more steel.
The company's focus is on converting primary steel into higher-value products such as precision tubes, speciality steel wires, coated sheets and tinplates.
“We are looking at at least 55-60%, but honestly, we are also saying, why should it be linked to upstream? At some point in the future, the downstream volume can be larger than the upstream volume. I can always buy upstream from someone else,” said managing director and chief executive T.V. Narendran, in an interview with Mint.