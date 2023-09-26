Tata Steel share price rises 2% as Moody's upgrades Tata Steel's corporate family rating to Baa3, outlook stable2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Moody's upgrades Tata Steel's rating to 'Baa3', citing solid market position in India and deleveraging efforts.
Tata Steel share price rose over 2 per cent in early trade on BSE on Tuesday after Moody's Investors Service upgraded its corporate family rating. Tata Steel share price opened at ₹129.70 against the previous close of ₹127.35 and soon rose over 2 per cent to the level of ₹130.05 on BSE.
