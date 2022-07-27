Tata Steel in pact with drone startup AUS to create mining solutions

"The accuracy, reliability and consistency of data is critical in the mining sector, and our solutions will be able to improve Tata Steel’s productivity & efficiency and contribute to modernize their mining operations. Tata Steel’s trust in us to create end-to-end solutions jointly with them, for the domestic and global mining industry, directly reflects on the vision we share and openness of a behemoth like Tata Steel to partner with a startup to derive the most effective solution," said Vipul Singh, founder and CEO, Aarav Unmanned Systems.