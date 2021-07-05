Tata Steel India deliveries rise 42% YoY in Q1FY22, shares surge 240% in a year

MUMBAI: Tata Steel India reported crude steel production of 4.62 million tonne for Q1FY22 compared to 4.75 million tonne in Q4FY21 and 2.99 million in Q1FY21, the company said in an update on Monday.

Tata Steel Europe recorded liquid steel output of 2.73 million tons in Q1FY22 compared to 2.66 million tonne in Q4FY21 and 2.15 million in Q1FY21.

Shares of Tata Steel traded at Rs1,142.45 apiece, up 0.57% on the BSE on Monday. The stock has risen nearly 240% in the last year.

The company said Tata Steel South-East Asia achieved saleable steel production of 0.59 million tonne in Q1FY22 compared to 0.61 million tonne in Q4FY21 and 0.39 million in Q1FY21.

Tata Steel India recorded delivery volumes of 4.14 million in the three months ended June compared to 4.67 million tonne in the previous quarter and 2.93 million tonne in Q1FY21. Tata Steel Europe recorded delivery volumes of 2.36 million tonne in Q1FY22, lower than 2.47 million tonne in the previous quarter and 1.98 million in Q1FY21.

Tata Steel South-East Asia recorded delivery volumes of 0.63 million tonne in Q1FY22 compared to 0.64 million tonne in Q4FY21 and 0.42 million in Q1FY21.

The company said automotive and special products segment deliveries rose seven times year-on-year (YoY) against the estimated three times year-on-year increase in automotive OEM's production in Q1FY22.

Branded products and retail segment deliveries rose 112% on year. B2C brand Tata Tiscon has become the first rebar brand in India to receive GreenPro certification.

Industrial products and projects segment deliveries increased 2 times on year. Tata Steel continues to focus on improving its offerings to the domestic market. Sales of value-added products to key segments like pre-engineered buildings, O&G, agricultural implements grew 175% YoY.

Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for individual home builders, saw a 7 times rise in revenues to Rs257 crore.

