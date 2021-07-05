Tata Steel India deliveries rise 42% YoY in Q1FY22, shares surge 240% in a year

Tata Steel India recorded delivery volumes of 4.14 million in the three months ended June compared to 4.67 million tonne in the previous quarter and 2.93 million tonne in Q1FY21. Tata Steel Europe recorded delivery volumes of 2.36 million tonne in Q1FY22, lower than 2.47 million tonne in the previous quarter and 1.98 million in Q1FY21.