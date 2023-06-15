Tata Steel inks deal to cut carbon emissions with Germany's SMS group1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Tata Steel and SMS Group have signed an agreement to collaborate on a technology aimed at reducing carbon emissions by over 50% during the steel-making process
In a bid to cut carbon emission and achieve net zero carbon emission by 2045, Tata Steel signed an agreement with SMS Group on Wednesday. Indian steel major has signed this deal with the German company to collaborate on a technology that may cut carbon emission by more than 50 per cent during steel making process, the steel maker claimed in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×