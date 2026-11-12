Tata Steel targets 10 million tonnes of domestic iron ore sales this year as captive curbs ease

Tata Steel Ltd is stepping up sales of iron ore to the domestic market, targeting 10 million tonnes this fiscal year from about 2 million tonnes in the previous one, as it looks to monetize surplus mining capacity while ensuring adequate supplies for its expanding steelmaking operations.
India’s largest steelmaker, which has invested in expanding its iron ore production and processing capacity over the past three to four years, said it was on track to achieve the higher sales target. The move follows regulatory changes that removed restrictions on selling iron ore from captive mines, allowing steel producers to supply the domestic market.