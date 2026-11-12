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Tata Steel targets 10 million tonnes of domestic iron ore sales this year as captive curbs ease

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
4 min read12 Nov 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Tata Steel managing director and chief executive T.V. Narendran (right) with executive director and chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee.
Tata Steel managing director and chief executive T.V. Narendran (right) with executive director and chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee.
Summary

The steelmaker is monetizing surplus mining capacity while testing imported ore blends ahead of 2030 mine expirations and targeting up to 10,000 crore in annual India cost savings.

Gift this article

Tata Steel Ltd is stepping up sales of iron ore to the domestic market, targeting 10 million tonnes this fiscal year from about 2 million tonnes in the previous one, as it looks to monetize surplus mining capacity while ensuring adequate supplies for its expanding steelmaking operations.

Tata Steel Ltd is stepping up sales of iron ore to the domestic market, targeting 10 million tonnes this fiscal year from about 2 million tonnes in the previous one, as it looks to monetize surplus mining capacity while ensuring adequate supplies for its expanding steelmaking operations.

India’s largest steelmaker, which has invested in expanding its iron ore production and processing capacity over the past three to four years, said it was on track to achieve the higher sales target. The move follows regulatory changes that removed restrictions on selling iron ore from captive mines, allowing steel producers to supply the domestic market.

India’s largest steelmaker, which has invested in expanding its iron ore production and processing capacity over the past three to four years, said it was on track to achieve the higher sales target. The move follows regulatory changes that removed restrictions on selling iron ore from captive mines, allowing steel producers to supply the domestic market.

With current annual iron ore production exceeding 48 million tonnes, the steelmaker has ample surplus after meeting its internal requirements. “We have iron ore in excess of about 48 million tonnes at this point of time. We are using the iron ore for 100% our own needs… once the regulatory bar has been taken out… we are also supplying to the Indian market,” Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer of Tata Steel, said in an interview with Mint.

Chatterjee said the additional supplies would also help address shortages faced by pellet manufacturers in Odisha, some of whose plants were not operating due to inadequate iron ore availability.

Also Read | Tata Steel seeks to prioritize value-added steel over capacity addition

Last year’s sales were constrained by production and dispatch bottlenecks, which the company has since worked to resolve. Beyond this fiscal year’s 10-million-tonne target, Tata Steel expects commercial volumes to rise further over the next couple of years, depending on the surplus left after meeting its internal requirements.

“First priority is to consume what we need and what is in excess, we will sell,” said T.V. Narendran, managing director and chief executive at Tata Steel, adding that the company would not compromise supplies to its own steelmaking operations to increase merchant sales.

The increased iron ore sales are designed to support Tata Steel’s core steelmaking business rather than create an independent revenue stream. According to Chatterjee, the added earnings are a natural outcome of making surplus ore available to the domestic market.

The strategy is also part of a broader effort to prepare Tata Steel’s cost structure for the next decade, as existing captive mining leases expire after 2030 and raw material sourcing requirements shift. To reduce sole reliance on captive mines and improve blast furnace productivity, the company is evaluating flexible iron ore blends, including imports of higher-grade, low-alumina ore.

Indian iron ore is relatively cheaper but has higher alumina content, which can affect furnace efficiency and increase consumption costs. Tata Steel has started importing ore from Canada and is evaluating supplies from other sources, including Australia, to identify the most efficient mix.

Also Read | After a strong Q3, Tata Steel looks set for a firmer Q4

Margin levers in India

Tata Steel is also targeting annual cost savings of 5,000-10,000 crore in India through operational efficiencies, improvements in coal consumption, leaner raw material blends, and lower maintenance costs.

The company achieved cost savings of about 11,000 crore across geographies in the previous fiscal year and has budgeted around 7,100 crore for the current year. The top executives clarified that these figures include savings across its global operations and should not be interpreted as an equivalent annual increase in earnings.

“In India, I would say going to 2030, there are multiple levers we are working on. One is cost takeout, and typically in India for us, anything from 7,000 crore to 10,000 crore a year is a standard target through KPI (key performance indicators) improvement,” Narendran said.

Beyond cost reduction, Tata Steel is working to boost realizations by increasing its share of value-added and downstream products. Its consumer-facing Tata Tiscon brand, for example, commands higher prices than comparable business-to-business offerings.

European headwinds persist

In Europe, however, the turnaround remains more challenging as the company grapples with regulatory uncertainty in the Netherlands and weak volumes in the UK.

At its Netherlands operations, Tata Steel is in talks with the government regarding the regulatory framework and conditions required to continue operating in the country. Narendran said the company wants clarity on whether it will retain its social licence to operate, while seeking regulations that allow it to compete with steelmakers elsewhere in Europe. These discussions come amid environmental concerns and legal proceedings involving the Dutch operations, with management noting it is premature to comment on an exit.

Meanwhile, the UK business is expected to approach breakeven by the fourth quarter, though that timeline hinges on a recovery in sales volumes. In the UK, Ebitda loss narrowed to £57 million in Q2FY27 from £66 million in a year earlier. The steelmaker is replacing its blast furnaces with an electric arc furnace (EAF) at Port Talbot under an agreement with the UK government. The commissioning of the EAF project will begin in FY29.

Tata Steel noted that earlier US and European trade restrictions flooded the UK market with imports, and a longer-than-expected import window created excess inventory. “Just now our expectation is that by Q4 we will be almost there,” Narendran said, cautioning that external factors could still affect the timeline.

Also Read | Netherlands wants Tata Steel to stay, but demands cleaner steelmaking
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Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTata Steel targets 10 million tonnes of domestic iron ore sales this year as captive curbs ease

Tata Steel targets 10 million tonnes of domestic iron ore sales this year as captive curbs ease

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
4 min read12 Nov 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Tata Steel managing director and chief executive T.V. Narendran (right) with executive director and chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee.
Tata Steel managing director and chief executive T.V. Narendran (right) with executive director and chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee.
Summary

The steelmaker is monetizing surplus mining capacity while testing imported ore blends ahead of 2030 mine expirations and targeting up to 10,000 crore in annual India cost savings.

Gift this article

Tata Steel Ltd is stepping up sales of iron ore to the domestic market, targeting 10 million tonnes this fiscal year from about 2 million tonnes in the previous one, as it looks to monetize surplus mining capacity while ensuring adequate supplies for its expanding steelmaking operations.

Tata Steel Ltd is stepping up sales of iron ore to the domestic market, targeting 10 million tonnes this fiscal year from about 2 million tonnes in the previous one, as it looks to monetize surplus mining capacity while ensuring adequate supplies for its expanding steelmaking operations.

India’s largest steelmaker, which has invested in expanding its iron ore production and processing capacity over the past three to four years, said it was on track to achieve the higher sales target. The move follows regulatory changes that removed restrictions on selling iron ore from captive mines, allowing steel producers to supply the domestic market.

India’s largest steelmaker, which has invested in expanding its iron ore production and processing capacity over the past three to four years, said it was on track to achieve the higher sales target. The move follows regulatory changes that removed restrictions on selling iron ore from captive mines, allowing steel producers to supply the domestic market.

With current annual iron ore production exceeding 48 million tonnes, the steelmaker has ample surplus after meeting its internal requirements. “We have iron ore in excess of about 48 million tonnes at this point of time. We are using the iron ore for 100% our own needs… once the regulatory bar has been taken out… we are also supplying to the Indian market,” Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer of Tata Steel, said in an interview with Mint.

Chatterjee said the additional supplies would also help address shortages faced by pellet manufacturers in Odisha, some of whose plants were not operating due to inadequate iron ore availability.

Also Read | Tata Steel seeks to prioritize value-added steel over capacity addition

Last year’s sales were constrained by production and dispatch bottlenecks, which the company has since worked to resolve. Beyond this fiscal year’s 10-million-tonne target, Tata Steel expects commercial volumes to rise further over the next couple of years, depending on the surplus left after meeting its internal requirements.

“First priority is to consume what we need and what is in excess, we will sell,” said T.V. Narendran, managing director and chief executive at Tata Steel, adding that the company would not compromise supplies to its own steelmaking operations to increase merchant sales.

The increased iron ore sales are designed to support Tata Steel’s core steelmaking business rather than create an independent revenue stream. According to Chatterjee, the added earnings are a natural outcome of making surplus ore available to the domestic market.

The strategy is also part of a broader effort to prepare Tata Steel’s cost structure for the next decade, as existing captive mining leases expire after 2030 and raw material sourcing requirements shift. To reduce sole reliance on captive mines and improve blast furnace productivity, the company is evaluating flexible iron ore blends, including imports of higher-grade, low-alumina ore.

Indian iron ore is relatively cheaper but has higher alumina content, which can affect furnace efficiency and increase consumption costs. Tata Steel has started importing ore from Canada and is evaluating supplies from other sources, including Australia, to identify the most efficient mix.

Also Read | After a strong Q3, Tata Steel looks set for a firmer Q4

Margin levers in India

Tata Steel is also targeting annual cost savings of 5,000-10,000 crore in India through operational efficiencies, improvements in coal consumption, leaner raw material blends, and lower maintenance costs.

The company achieved cost savings of about 11,000 crore across geographies in the previous fiscal year and has budgeted around 7,100 crore for the current year. The top executives clarified that these figures include savings across its global operations and should not be interpreted as an equivalent annual increase in earnings.

“In India, I would say going to 2030, there are multiple levers we are working on. One is cost takeout, and typically in India for us, anything from 7,000 crore to 10,000 crore a year is a standard target through KPI (key performance indicators) improvement,” Narendran said.

Beyond cost reduction, Tata Steel is working to boost realizations by increasing its share of value-added and downstream products. Its consumer-facing Tata Tiscon brand, for example, commands higher prices than comparable business-to-business offerings.

European headwinds persist

In Europe, however, the turnaround remains more challenging as the company grapples with regulatory uncertainty in the Netherlands and weak volumes in the UK.

At its Netherlands operations, Tata Steel is in talks with the government regarding the regulatory framework and conditions required to continue operating in the country. Narendran said the company wants clarity on whether it will retain its social licence to operate, while seeking regulations that allow it to compete with steelmakers elsewhere in Europe. These discussions come amid environmental concerns and legal proceedings involving the Dutch operations, with management noting it is premature to comment on an exit.

Meanwhile, the UK business is expected to approach breakeven by the fourth quarter, though that timeline hinges on a recovery in sales volumes. In the UK, Ebitda loss narrowed to £57 million in Q2FY27 from £66 million in a year earlier. The steelmaker is replacing its blast furnaces with an electric arc furnace (EAF) at Port Talbot under an agreement with the UK government. The commissioning of the EAF project will begin in FY29.

Tata Steel noted that earlier US and European trade restrictions flooded the UK market with imports, and a longer-than-expected import window created excess inventory. “Just now our expectation is that by Q4 we will be almost there,” Narendran said, cautioning that external factors could still affect the timeline.

Also Read | Netherlands wants Tata Steel to stay, but demands cleaner steelmaking
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTata Steel targets 10 million tonnes of domestic iron ore sales this year as captive curbs ease
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