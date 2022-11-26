Tata Steel launches 4th edition of open innovation event MaterialNEXT

Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President, Technology & New Materials Business, Tata Steel, said, “At Tata Steel, we continue to develop innovative solutions and breakthrough technologies across the steel value chain, by leveraging our Research & Development strengths and collaborating with a broader community of scientists, researchers, start-ups and industrial organisations. Our MaterialNEXT platform incubates young minds in the advanced materials space to promote technology thought leadership. This has the potential to shape-up breakthrough products and processes in the emerging areas of advanced materials."