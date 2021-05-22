Tata Steel likely to get $126 million inflow post inclusion in Sensex

Tata Steel has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the robust rally in metal prices over the last few months So far this year, the Tata Steel stock has gained 73%, adding 8% in May. This follows a jump of 36% in 2020. The BSE Metal index has soared 60% this year, becoming one the biggest sectoral gainer. Metal stocks have rallied driven by rising metal prices, resulting in strong earnings growth and faster deleveraging.