Tata Steel Long Products acquires equity shares in subsidiary Neelachal Ispat Ni

Neelachal Ispat, which makes pig iron and billets, was a joint venture of four central public sector enterprises, including Metals and Minerals Trading Corp, Ltd (49.78%), National Mineral Development Corp. (10.10%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (.68%), MECON Ltd (0.68%), Odisha Mining Corp. (20.47%) and Industrial Promotion and Investment Corp. of Odisha (12%). The remaining stake is held by banks and insurance companies.