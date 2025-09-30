Tata Steel signed a non-binding agreement with the Netherlands government on Monday to receive up to €2 billion of financial aid to reduce emissions at its Dutch facility.

The announcement comes five months after the company laid off about 1,600 workers, about a fifth of its Dutch workforce, to boost profitability amid competition from cheap Chinese steel and US tariffs.

Mint breaks down why the agreement is important for both parties and their stakeholders.

What is the agreement for?

Under the agreement, Tata Steel Nederland will get up to €2 billion from the Netherlands government to transition to lower emissions and low-carbon steel manufacturing at its IJmuiden plant. According to the government, Tata Steel will have to spend anywhere from €4 billion to €6.5 billion in total to cut emissions at its Netherlands operation to comply with regulations. The remaining funds will come from the company’s cash flows, debt, and from parent company Tata Steel. It has also applied for a grant of about €0.3 billion from the EU Innovation Fund.



Tata Steel came to own both the IJmuiden plant and Port Talbot in the UK as part of its 2007 acquisition of Europe's Corus Steel. The IJmuiden plant has a capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum.

Why is this important for Tata Steel and the Netherlands?

While Tata Steel still makes money in the Netherlands, unlike the UK, this aid is crucial in the face of tightening emission norms in Europe, which threaten its coal-fired blast furnaces with heavy penalties.

Steelmaking is a crucial industry that countries want to retain within their borders for strategic reasons and for the jobs it generates. The Dutch government had been pressing the company to address the health and environmental impact of its polluting IJmuiden plant. In December 2024, Bloomberg reported that Dutch regulators threatened to fine the company as much as €27 million and force the closure of one of its coke plants if it did not significantly reduce its carbon emissions.

The company claimed that without government aid, investing in new equipment to cut emissions did not make business sense and said it may be forced to shut its Ijmuiden plant – a threat it made in the UK as well.

With this aid, Tata Steel Nederland plans to replace its blast furnaces with cleaner technology such as a direct reduced iron plant (DRP) and an electric arc furnace (EAF).

What does this mean for Tata Steel investors?

Though the agreement in non-binding and thus subject to change, experts see this as a positive development for the company. “This serves as a stepping stone in the direction of the company’s decarbonisation ," said Suman Kumar, vice president for metals and mining at financial services firm Philip Capital. Investors will need to keep an eye on the exact amount of government aid and the sum invested by the Tata group, Kumar added.

Tata Steel, India’s second-larger steelmaker, saw its consolidated profit more than double to ₹2,077.68 crore in the June quarter on better India sales and lower UK losses. The Netherlands operations reported Ebitda of €64 million compared to €14 million in the March quarter, while UK losses narrowed to £41 million from £80 million over this period.

Tata Steel's stock is up almost 23% since the start of the calendar year while the Nifty Metal index is up around 16% and the benchmark Nifty 50 is up around 4%. Investors are now bullish on a turnaround story, said Kumar.

What challenges lie ahead for Tata Steel Nederland?

While the government’s support is welcome news, this is only the first step in a long decarbonization journey for Tata Steel Netherlands. It still needs to complete the detailed engineering design and arrive at a final project cost.

The key challenge is managing timing, spreads in the Netherlands, government funding and capex, while simultaneously ensuring the British and Dutch plants aren't shut down, said Kumar of Philip Capital. “It’s like having one weak son and one strong son, but now even the strong one needs treatment. Both will recover eventually, but until then, the pressure will remain," he added. Spreads are the difference between the selling price of steel and the cost of raw materials used to make it.

Also, the agreement is non-binding and its finalization will depend on the outcome of the upcoming elections and the priorities of the new administration.

About 10% of Tata Steel Netherland's output (0.7 million tonnes) goes to the US at very profitable rates, Kotak analysts Sumangal Nevatia, Siddharth Mehrotra and Keshav Kumar wrote in a note dated 31 July. The company has secured higher tariff pass-throughs with some customers and is still negotiating with others, they added.

According to the European Steel Association (Eurofer), Europe’s steel industry faces an uncertain FY26 amid tariffs, weak manufacturing, low demand, and geopolitical and economic pressures.

What’s happening at Tata Steel UK?

In 2024 the UK government promised Tata Steel UK a £500-million grant for its £1.25 billion green steel project at Port Talbot. The steelmaker has de-commissioned both blast furnaces at the plant and this year began constructing an electric arc furnace that’s expected to be commissioned by the end of 2027. In the June quarter, the steelmaker’s UK losses narrowed to £41 million from £80 million in the March quarter. The company aims to become Ebitda-positive this fiscal year.

Mint reported on 1 August that the spillover from US tariffs and global trade disruptions had stalled Tata Steel’s turnaround plans for its loss-making UK operations. “Our exports to the US from the UK are affected because of tariffs," CEO T.V. Narendran said, adding that the hit to British carmakers compounded the impact of tariffs on Tata Steel’s business.