What is the agreement for?

Under the agreement, Tata Steel Nederland will get up to €2 billion from the Netherlands government to transition to lower emissions and low-carbon steel manufacturing at its IJmuiden plant. According to the government, Tata Steel will have to spend anywhere from €4 billion to €6.5 billion in total to cut emissions at its Netherlands operation to comply with regulations. The remaining funds will come from the company’s cash flows, debt, and from parent company Tata Steel. It has also applied for a grant of about €0.3 billion from the EU Innovation Fund.

Tata Steel came to own both the IJmuiden plant and Port Talbot in the UK as part of its 2007 acquisition of Europe's Corus Steel. The IJmuiden plant has a capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum.