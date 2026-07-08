Tata Steel Netherlands summoned by Dutch prosecutors over pollution violations

Mumbai: Dutch public prosecutors have summoned executives of Tata Steel’s Netherlands arm over a case of “intentional and unlawful" pollution, nearly four years after the country first started a probe to ascertain if the steel maker’s business was a danger to residents in Holland.

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The Public Prosecution Service (OM), in a release on Wednesday, said it suspects the company of “multiple criminal offences”. These include unlawful release of harmful substances into the air, failing in its duty of care by carrying out insufficient maintenance, operating without the required permits, and not reporting several incidents involving raw coke, a product made by heating coal.

The prosecutors said the criminal investigation began in 2022 after a lawyer filed a complaint on behalf of more than 800 people. The investigation focused on Tata Steel's steel production process and the operation of its coke gas plants.

The investigation was carried out by the Intelligence and Investigation Service of the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT-IOD), with support from the environmental criminal investigation unit of The Hague police and the Central Environmental Management Service Rijnmond (DCMR).

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"After reviewing the case file, the Public Prosecution Service is of the opinion that the criminal investigation offers sufficient grounds to initiate criminal prosecution against the company and bring the case before the court," the statement said.

The Public Prosecution Service is also carrying out a separate investigation to determine whether individuals in managerial positions can be held personally liable.

The first preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 20 November 2026 at the Amsterdam District Court, where prosecutors will announce the exact charges against Tata Steel IJmuiden.

What Tata Steel said "The decision by the Public Prosecution Service (OM) to prosecute Tata Steel IJmuiden (TSIJ) for “allowing undercooked coke to occur” in the Coke and Gas Plants (KGF) 1 and 2 and for not reporting this in a timely manner deeply affects the company," said Tata Steel Netherlands in a statement.

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The company said the case relates to allegations of "allowing undercooked coke to occur" at its two coke and gas plants and not reporting the incidents in time. It said occasional batches of undercooked coke, which can result in short-term peak emissions, are technically unavoidable in a large-scale industrial process producing around 135,000 batches of coke every year.

Tata Steel said it has been in discussions with the North Sea Canal Area Environmental Service on the issue for several years and has implemented improvements since 2020.

According to the company, these measures have reduced incidents of undercooked coke by 98%, with only one such instance recorded in 2023 and none in 2024 or 2025. It added that it considers the allegations to be "fundamentally unjustified" and said it would present its defence during the court proceedings.

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The summons comes less than two months after Tata Steel warned that its Netherlands business continued to face a difficult regulatory environment. The company had said local authorities were considering revoking operating permits and pushing for the early closure of its coke and gas plants at the IJmuiden site over environmental concerns. Tata Steel Netherlands also said it had paid more than €20 million in penalties during FY26 related to emissions from its facilities.



In September last year, Tata Steel had also signed a non-binding agreement with the Netherlands government to receive up to €2 billion of financial aid to reduce emissions at its Dutch facility.

Tata Steel, India’s largest steelmaker by capacity, came to own both the IJmuiden plant and Port Talbot in the UK as part of its 2007 acquisition of Europe's Corus Steel. The IJmuiden plant has a capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum.

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About the Author Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.