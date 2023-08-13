TATA Steel ‘not keen on any new acquisitions’: CEO T V Narendran1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 03:42 PM IST
T V Narendran affirmed that a lot needs to be done with the existing TATA Steel sites
TATA Steel CEO T V Narendran has cleared that the company is not so keen on any other new acquisitions. The remarks come in reply to questions about TATA Steel's interest in buying Vedanta Ltd's steel business. TATA Steel has been in expansion mode in India for quite some time now while Vedanta was also reviewing its steel and steel-making raw materials business.