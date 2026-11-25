Tata Steel Ltd is evaluating whether to restructure its proposed transactions with APL Apollo Tubes Ltd following growing investor concerns, less than 48 hours after announcing the sale of its tubes and colour-coated businesses to the company and the acquisition of its downstream businesses.

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In an interview with NDTV Profit on Wednesday, Tata Steel's chief executive officer and managing director T.V. Narendran said discussions were underway between the management teams of the two companies to address objections raised by shareholders on both sides. The discussions have not yet been taken to either company's board, he said.

"We've heard the feedback both from the Tata Steel shareholders, who are more concerned on the debt side, and we've addressed a lot of it yesterday in conversations with them. The other side is APL Apollo's minority shareholders, who Mr Sanjay Gupta is in touch with, and their concerns have also been heard by us," Narendran told NDTV Profit.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the proposed transactions between Tata Steel and APL Apollo? ⌵ APL Apollo would acquire Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated businesses for about ₹28,000 crore, largely funded through debt. Tata Steel would acquire a 26.38% promoter stake in APL Apollo and make an open offer for a further 26%. 2 Why are APL Apollo minority shareholders concerned about the Tata Steel deal? ⌵ Investors are concerned that APL Apollo would take on substantial debt to buy Tata Steel’s businesses, while Tata Steel would acquire the promoter stake. They have also questioned whether the asset purchase offers fair value to APL Apollo’s minority shareholders. 3 How could the Tata Steel–APL Apollo deal structure change? ⌵ The companies’ management teams are discussing whether to restructure the transactions in response to shareholder concerns. One alternative suggested by an investor is to drop the sale of Tata Steel’s assets to APL Apollo, but no change has been confirmed. 4 Has Tata Steel decided to revise its APL Apollo deal? ⌵ No. Tata Steel said discussions were underway between the two companies’ management teams, but they had reached no conclusion. The proposals had not yet been taken to either company’s board. 5 How would the proposed acquisition be funded, and why is that a concern? ⌵ APL Apollo’s ₹28,000-crore purchase of Tata Steel’s businesses would be funded through debt. Investors worry that the resulting debt burden could weigh on the company and leave minority shareholders exposed to the costs of the transaction.

The management teams are discussing whether the transactions need to be structured differently in response to the feedback, he said. "We are discussing with them to say, given that feedback, is there anything that we need to do differently. That's a conversation we are having. We have not come to any conclusion yet, and when we do that, we will come back to all of you," he added.

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The debt burden The key concern is the complex transaction structure. APL Apollo will acquire two businesses from Tata Steel for a combined ₹28,000 crore, funded through debt. Tata Steel, in turn, will pay ₹15,510 crore to acquire the 26.38% promoter stake in APL Apollo and make an open offer for another 26%, taking its total potential outlay to ₹32,265 crore.

Effectively, investors argue, APL Apollo will shoulder much of the debt burden associated with Tata Steel's takeover. While the promoter will exit at ₹2,100 a share, minority shareholders will be left holding a stock that traded at ₹1,668.15 on the BSE on Monday, after a sell-off wiped out more than a fifth of APL Apollo's market value.

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Also Read | APL Apollo's Gupta took less money so minority shareholders could get more

“An alternate structure to address minority investors’ concerns is to drop the proposed sale of Tata Steel’s assets to APL Apollo. If Tata Steel is selling assets to a company it will eventually own, it makes little sense to leave APL Apollo’s minority shareholders saddled with debt. Nobody is questioning the strategic rationale of expanding downstream; the concern is purely about the deal structure. Tata Steel can pursue its downstream expansion without burdening APL Apollo’s minority shareholders with debt,” said Rahul Mehta, founder and chief investment officer (CIO) of Beas Capital.

Market pressure The concerns have triggered a sharp market reaction, with APL Apollo Tubes shares falling 23.12% since Monday and Tata Steel shares declining 6.06%.

Investors and proxy advisory firms have criticised APL Apollo's proposed ₹28,000-crore acquisition of Tata Steel's tubes and colour-coated businesses, questioning whether the transaction offers fair value to minority shareholders, Mint reported on Wednesday.

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Brokerage firm Axis Capital also downgraded APL Apollo to 'Sell' from 'Buy' and cut its target price by 59% to ₹1,420 a share, citing the expensive valuation of the acquisition and the sharp increase in debt. In a report dated 23 November, the brokerage said APL Apollo shareholders would "practically fund buyout of APAT's promoter stake by TATA".

Also Read | Tata Steel's new steel partner has a real estate tag

Shares of other companies promoted by Sanjay Gupta, including SG Mart and SG Finserve, have also declined 17.5% and 8.83%, respectively, since Monday. SG Mart has also cancelled a board meeting scheduled for Thursday to consider a fundraise.

About the Author Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.