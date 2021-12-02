Tata Steel opens door for transgender persons in core mining operations

Recently, Tata Steel’s West Bokaro division recruited 17 women as HEMM operators under its Women@Mines initiative. The initiative aims to provide technical training to unskilled women workers and enable them to work in core jobs in mines. The women HEMM operators are currently under training and will be deployed in mining operations early next year, the statement said. In a similar module, the onboarded transgenders will also be trained for a year before they begin working in mines.