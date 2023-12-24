Tata Steel plays the long game in India's infra boom
Summary
- The company will boost capacity at its recently acquired Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) to 5.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from the present 1 mtpa, said Ashish Anupam, vice-president, long products at Tata Steel.
MUMBAI , NEW DELHI : Tata Steel Ltd is looking to capture India’s infrastructure boom by doubling the manufacturing of long steel products used in construction over the next six years, a top company executive said. Currently, three-fourth of its capacity is in flat steel, used in automobiles and consumer goods.