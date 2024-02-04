Tata Steel proposes additional support package of 130 million pounds for Port Talbot workers in UK
The firm will close both the high-emission blast furnaces and coke ovens in a phased manner in 2024 and shift to an (electric arc furnace) EAF-based steel making at a cost of about 1.25 billion pounds, with 500 million pounds support from the UK government.
For the workers who would be affected as part of its transition plan in the United Kingdom, Tata Steel has proposed an additional financial 'support package' of around 130 million pounds, reported PTI on 4 February.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message