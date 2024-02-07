Tata Steel puts off amalgamation plans with TRF, successfully merges 5 businesses, 3 in the works
Tata Steel has completed the amalgamation process for five businesses, with a cumulative annual turnover of approximately ₹19,700 crore in FY23, aiming to enhance downstream operations and leverage its nationwide marketing and sales network for growth in value-added segments.
Tata Steel has put off its amalgamation plans with TRF, the company informed the exchanges on February 7. Of the nine companies it had announced strategic plans in September 2022, five have been completed successfully, while three are in process, it added.
