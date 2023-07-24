Weak European ops dent Tata Steel profit

New Delhi: Tata Steel Ltd reported a 92% decline from a year earlier in June quarter net profit, weighed down by a lacklustre performance in European operations.

Profit in the three months ended 30 June stood at ₹633.95 crore. The figure, however, marked a 63% fall from the March quarter.

Tata Steel said its profitability was hit by non-cash deferred tax charge on account of a buy-in transaction at the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS).

However, with this, the insurance buy-in of BSPS has been completed, successfully derisking Tata Steel UK. This is considered positive for the future prospects of the company’s European operations.

Revenue at Tata Steel Europe fell 18% from a year earlier to ₹21,335 crore and 3.18% sequentially. However, it reported Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, loss of ₹1,569 crore in the quarter, compared with an Ebitda profit of ₹6,037 crore a year ago.

Ebitda per tonne loss also widened to ₹7,890 from ₹7,610 in the previous quarter. Notably, the year-ago quarter had seen Tata Steel Europe report robust Ebitda per tonne of ₹28,220. Steady decline in steel prices, weak demand in Europe and globally as well as high energy costs are taking a toll on the company’s European profitability.

The planned relining of BF6 (blast furnace) at Tata Steel Netherlands commenced in April and this led to a drop in crude steel production. Steel sales volume at 1.99 million tonne (mt) also fell from 2.14 mt sequentially and 2.16 mt a year earlier.

The operating performance for India operations (Tata Steel Standalone and Tata Steel Long Products), however, remained much stronger. The reported Ebitda per tonne at ₹15,651 didn’t decline much from ₹15,715 in the previous quarter, despite a rise in coal costs and also declining volumes. Nevertheless, Ebitda per tonne was much lower than ₹23,557 a year earlier. The year-ago quarter had benefited from a steep rise in steel prices post the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Steel prices, thereafter, fell in subsequent quarters.

Net profit of ₹4,017 crore for the Indian operations marked a 30.5% drop from a year ago.

Sales volume at 4.8 mt jumped from 4.07 mt a year ago but lagged 5.15 mt in the March quarter. Channel destocking on declining steel prices is likely to have led to the sequential drop in sales volume.

Lower steel prices and lower volume sequentially meant that revenue for the Indian operations at ₹34,901 crore was lower than ₹36,576 crore in the previous quarter.

Tata Steel’s crude steel output in India rose 2% from a year ago to around 5 mt, primarily driven by ramp-up at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.

The company’s consolidated revenues at ₹59,490 crore fell 5.5% sequentially and 6.2% from a year earlier. Consolidated Ebitda at ₹6,122 crore more than halved from ₹15,047 crore in year-ago quarter that gained from a steep rise in steel prices. Ebitda fell 15% from ₹7,225 crore on a sequential basis.

Tata Steel’s net debt stood at ₹71,397 crore at the end of the June quarter, up from ₹67,810 crore at the end of March.

