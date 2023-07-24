Weak European ops dent Tata Steel profit

Weak European ops dent Tata Steel profit1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Tata Steel reported a 92% decline in its net profit for the June quarter due to underperformance in its European operations. Revenue in Tata Steel Europe fell 18% and Ebitda loss widened to ?1,569 crore, compared to a profit of ?6,037 crore the previous year. The company's Indian operations saw a stronger performance, with Ebitda per tonne at ?15,651, a slight drop from the previous quarter. Overall, Tata Steel's consolidated revenues fell 5.5% to ?59,490 crore. The company's net debt increased to ?71,397 crore at the end of June.
New Delhi: Tata Steel Ltd reported a 92% decline from a year earlier in June quarter net profit, weighed down by a lacklustre performance in European operations.
