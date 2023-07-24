Weak European ops dent Tata Steel profit

The operating performance for India operations (Tata Steel Standalone and Tata Steel Long Products), however, remained much stronger. The reported Ebitda per tonne at ₹15,651 didn’t decline much from ₹15,715 in the previous quarter, despite a rise in coal costs and also declining volumes. Nevertheless, Ebitda per tonne was much lower than ₹23,557 a year earlier. The year-ago quarter had benefited from a steep rise in steel prices post the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Steel prices, thereafter, fell in subsequent quarters.