On a consolidated basis, ICICI Direct's preview note said, "the topline is expected to decline 13% YoY, 12% QoQ to ₹52,618 crore. Tata Steel's consolidated EBITDA for Q3FY23E is expected to decline 73% YoY and 29% QoQ to ₹4,279 crore. Consolidated EBITDA margins for Q3FY23E are likely to come in at 8.1% compared to 26.1% in Q3FY22 and 10.1% in Q2FY23. Ensuing consolidated PAT is likely to come in at ₹564 crore, down 94% YoY, 56% QoQ."