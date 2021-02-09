Tata Steel back in the black, reports net profit of 3,989 crore in Q3FY21

Tata Steel has reduced of net debt by ₹18,609 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year. During the third quarter, the company reduced the leverage by ₹10,325 crore, the steel major mentioned. "This has significantly improved the credit metrics of the company. Our cash flow generation remains strong and in addition to the deleveraging in the first nine months, we will further reduce the gross debt by more than ₹12,000 crore in the fourth quarter of the current financial year," CFO added.