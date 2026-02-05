Tata Steel Q3 preview: UK turnaround, Europe carbon tax under the spotlight
As Tata Steel announces its Q3 earnings on Friday, all eyes will be on the turnaround in its UK business, European carbon tax and its plan to secure raw materials domestically
The question of when Tata Steel’s UK operations will finally break even has come to overshadow nearly every quarterly interaction the company has with analysts. What was earlier guided as a Q2FY26 milestone has already slipped to the end of FY26, with the company attributing the delay to global trade disruptions and the spillover effects of US tariff wars.