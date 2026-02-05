Unsurprisingly, the steelmaker's quarterly calls have felt less like routine earnings discussions and more like a seminar on the future of Tata Steel’s European operations. Alongside this, the company’s plan to secure raw materials domestically by the end of 2030 has captured the attention of analysts and investors. At present, Tata Steel meets 100% of its iron ore requirements in India through its six captive mines; the steelmaker came to own these long before India mandated auctioning with a high bid premium. These mines are set to expire post-2030, and to keep them, the steelmaker would have to go through an auction process where bid premiums often cross 100%. “When we bid for the mines it needs to make sense. There is no point bidding a price at which the cost of iron ore is so high that you'd rather buy it from the market," T.V. Narendran, managing director of Tata Steel, told analysts in November during an earnings call, adding that they are engaging with mining companies like Odisha Mining Corp. Ltd and NMDC, and imports are also an option.