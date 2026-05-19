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Tata Steel rules out joint ventures in India, bets on solo expansion for better control

Nehal Chaliawala
4 min read19 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Asia’s oldest steelmaker prefers to have complete control over its operations in its home market, Tata Steel managing director T.V. Narendran said in an interview.
Asia’s oldest steelmaker prefers to have complete control over its operations in its home market, Tata Steel managing director T.V. Narendran said in an interview.
Summary

The company looks to buy out its existing joint venture partners wherever possible to merge all steelmaking operations under one company.

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MUMBAI : Tata Steel Ltd will add capacity on its own in the Indian market as opposed to striking joint ventures, the company’s top management said, taking a divergent route from its larger domestic peer JSW Steel Ltd.

MUMBAI : Tata Steel Ltd will add capacity on its own in the Indian market as opposed to striking joint ventures, the company’s top management said, taking a divergent route from its larger domestic peer JSW Steel Ltd.

Asia’s oldest steelmaker prefers to have complete control over its operations in its home market, Tata Steel managing director T.V. Narendran said in an interview. In fact, the company was looking to buy out its existing joint venture partners wherever possible to merge all steelmaking operations under one company, he said.

Asia’s oldest steelmaker prefers to have complete control over its operations in its home market, Tata Steel managing director T.V. Narendran said in an interview. In fact, the company was looking to buy out its existing joint venture partners wherever possible to merge all steelmaking operations under one company, he said.

“We've gone down that path in the past, and our own view is that in our home market, we would rather do things ourselves because this is the most attractive market in the world,” said Narendran, who has led Tata Steel for over 15 years.

On Friday, Tata Steel announced its decision to buy the 23% stake of its German partner IQ Martrade Holding in their logistics joint venture TM International Logistics Ltd for 335 crore. In December, the company similarly acquired the 50% stake of its partner BlueScope Steel in their downstream steel joint venture.

Also Read | Tata Steel revenue beats Street estimates in FY26 as profit jumps threefold

This comes at a time when JSW Steel has stitched two key 50:50 joint ventures with Japan’s JFE Steel and South Korea’s Posco to speed up capacity expansion in India. The joint ventures are expected to give the company 16 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity by 2032. This will take the company’s domestic steel manufacturing capacity to 78 mtpa from 34.2 mtpa currently.

Over the same period, Tata Steel is expected to increase its domestic capacity to 40 mtpa from 27.4 mtpa at present.

This sets India’s two largest steel companies on divergent expansion routes. The expansion strategies of steel companies assume importance in context of the surging demand for the alloy in India. India’s domestic steel consumption is expected to reach 260 mtpa over the coming six years from about 160 mtpa in FY26, as per an estimate from JSW Steel.

The decision to focus on solo expansion could increase the gap between the capacities of India’s two largest steel companies. However, Narendran believes the right choice for Tata Steel is to prioritize full control over India operations rather than bringing in joint venture partners for speedier expansion.

Also Read | Jamsetji Tata: Steel, soul, and India’s industrial blueprint

“Those options were available with us in the past. Whether it was in Kalinganagar or anywhere else, there were people interested to partner with us, but we chose not to because we felt that our advantage lies in being totally in control, at least in our home market,” he said.

Analysts at ICICI Securities wrote in a report on Monday that Tata Steel was driving its financial turnaround by prioritizing Indian capacity expansion and European cost rationalization. Domestic capacity in India is projected to scale from 26 mtpa to 40 mtpa over the coming 5–6 years, they noted.

European hangover

New headwinds continue to emerge for Tata Steel in its European operations. The company may have to shut the coke and gas ovens at its Ijmuiden facility in the Netherlands following a push from the local environment watchdog. The company will have to purchase coke from the market, increasing costs for its profitable Dutch business.

“While the recent Netherlands environment order for potential revocation is tied to the coke and gas unit, we note the rolling mill and caster had also recently been shut down. All this also creates uncertainty and delays around transition to DRI-EAF here, as (Tata Steel Europe) will have to try and make sure its future investments are protected against any such moves,” analysts at Ambit Capital noted on Monday. DRI-EAF refers to Direct Reduced Iron and Electric Arc Furnace, a modern way of highly efficient steelmaking.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the company could face delays in getting connectivity to the grid for electricity. Tata Steel is investing in a transition to electricity-based steel manufacturing after shutting down its coal-based units last year, and the delays could add another hurdle to its plans.

Also Read | Tata Steel prepares for blue-collar job shifts as iron ore lease expiry nears

This could lead to a 6-12 month delay and impact the return ratios of the project, the Ambit Capital analysts noted.

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd closed 3.21% lower on the BSE on Monday at 209.85. Benchmark Sensex ended the session 0.1% higher.

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Meet the Author

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesNewsTata Steel rules out joint ventures in India, bets on solo expansion for better control

Tata Steel rules out joint ventures in India, bets on solo expansion for better control

Nehal Chaliawala
4 min read19 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Asia’s oldest steelmaker prefers to have complete control over its operations in its home market, Tata Steel managing director T.V. Narendran said in an interview.
Asia’s oldest steelmaker prefers to have complete control over its operations in its home market, Tata Steel managing director T.V. Narendran said in an interview.
Summary

The company looks to buy out its existing joint venture partners wherever possible to merge all steelmaking operations under one company.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Tata Steel Ltd will add capacity on its own in the Indian market as opposed to striking joint ventures, the company’s top management said, taking a divergent route from its larger domestic peer JSW Steel Ltd.

MUMBAI : Tata Steel Ltd will add capacity on its own in the Indian market as opposed to striking joint ventures, the company’s top management said, taking a divergent route from its larger domestic peer JSW Steel Ltd.

Asia’s oldest steelmaker prefers to have complete control over its operations in its home market, Tata Steel managing director T.V. Narendran said in an interview. In fact, the company was looking to buy out its existing joint venture partners wherever possible to merge all steelmaking operations under one company, he said.

Asia’s oldest steelmaker prefers to have complete control over its operations in its home market, Tata Steel managing director T.V. Narendran said in an interview. In fact, the company was looking to buy out its existing joint venture partners wherever possible to merge all steelmaking operations under one company, he said.

“We've gone down that path in the past, and our own view is that in our home market, we would rather do things ourselves because this is the most attractive market in the world,” said Narendran, who has led Tata Steel for over 15 years.

On Friday, Tata Steel announced its decision to buy the 23% stake of its German partner IQ Martrade Holding in their logistics joint venture TM International Logistics Ltd for 335 crore. In December, the company similarly acquired the 50% stake of its partner BlueScope Steel in their downstream steel joint venture.

Also Read | Tata Steel revenue beats Street estimates in FY26 as profit jumps threefold

This comes at a time when JSW Steel has stitched two key 50:50 joint ventures with Japan’s JFE Steel and South Korea’s Posco to speed up capacity expansion in India. The joint ventures are expected to give the company 16 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity by 2032. This will take the company’s domestic steel manufacturing capacity to 78 mtpa from 34.2 mtpa currently.

Over the same period, Tata Steel is expected to increase its domestic capacity to 40 mtpa from 27.4 mtpa at present.

This sets India’s two largest steel companies on divergent expansion routes. The expansion strategies of steel companies assume importance in context of the surging demand for the alloy in India. India’s domestic steel consumption is expected to reach 260 mtpa over the coming six years from about 160 mtpa in FY26, as per an estimate from JSW Steel.

The decision to focus on solo expansion could increase the gap between the capacities of India’s two largest steel companies. However, Narendran believes the right choice for Tata Steel is to prioritize full control over India operations rather than bringing in joint venture partners for speedier expansion.

Also Read | Jamsetji Tata: Steel, soul, and India’s industrial blueprint

“Those options were available with us in the past. Whether it was in Kalinganagar or anywhere else, there were people interested to partner with us, but we chose not to because we felt that our advantage lies in being totally in control, at least in our home market,” he said.

Analysts at ICICI Securities wrote in a report on Monday that Tata Steel was driving its financial turnaround by prioritizing Indian capacity expansion and European cost rationalization. Domestic capacity in India is projected to scale from 26 mtpa to 40 mtpa over the coming 5–6 years, they noted.

European hangover

New headwinds continue to emerge for Tata Steel in its European operations. The company may have to shut the coke and gas ovens at its Ijmuiden facility in the Netherlands following a push from the local environment watchdog. The company will have to purchase coke from the market, increasing costs for its profitable Dutch business.

“While the recent Netherlands environment order for potential revocation is tied to the coke and gas unit, we note the rolling mill and caster had also recently been shut down. All this also creates uncertainty and delays around transition to DRI-EAF here, as (Tata Steel Europe) will have to try and make sure its future investments are protected against any such moves,” analysts at Ambit Capital noted on Monday. DRI-EAF refers to Direct Reduced Iron and Electric Arc Furnace, a modern way of highly efficient steelmaking.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the company could face delays in getting connectivity to the grid for electricity. Tata Steel is investing in a transition to electricity-based steel manufacturing after shutting down its coal-based units last year, and the delays could add another hurdle to its plans.

Also Read | Tata Steel prepares for blue-collar job shifts as iron ore lease expiry nears

This could lead to a 6-12 month delay and impact the return ratios of the project, the Ambit Capital analysts noted.

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd closed 3.21% lower on the BSE on Monday at 209.85. Benchmark Sensex ended the session 0.1% higher.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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