Tata Steel Ltd has agreed to sell its steel tubes business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors Pvt. Ltd to APL Apollo Tubes Ltd in transactions valued at a combined ₹28,000 crore, a complex deal that, on the face of it, appears to unlock value from its downstream operations, but will ultimately consolidate APL Apollo within the Tata Steel group.
The sale to APL Apollo comprises Tata Steel’s tubes business for up to ₹11,700 crore and its 100% stake in Tata Steel Colors for ₹16,300 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday evening.
However, this transaction is part of a two-step process. In the first leg, the steelmaker will sell its tubes and Tata Steel Colors businesses to APL Apollo, and subsequently, Tata Steel is expected to purchase the promoter stake of 28.18% in APL Apollo, which will also trigger an open offer, according to an industry executive. The Economic Times first reported the development.
Mint could not independently verify the rationale behind the proposed two-step transaction. An email sent to Tata Steel late on Sunday did not elicit a response.
APL Apollo was founded in 1986 as a private enterprise by the late Sudesh Gupta. His son, Sanjay Gupta, now serves as its chairman and managing director.
The proposed transaction is in line with Tata Steel’s strategy of increasing the share of downstream products in its portfolio. The company aims to raise this share to 55-60%, with downstream volumes eventually exceeding its upstream steel production, chief executive officer T.V. Narendran had told Mint earlier. It has been focusing on higher-value products such as precision tubes, speciality steel wires, coated sheets and tinplates to improve margins, rather than relying solely on expanding crude steel capacity.
The tubes business has manufacturing units in Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad. It also includes certain cold-rolled and coated steel product facilities at Khopoli.
The business reported revenue of around ₹11,375 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), accounting for 4.9% of Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue. Its net worth stood at ₹3,274 crore. Tata Steel Colors, formerly known as Tata BlueScope Steel, makes coated steel products. It reported revenue of around ₹4,680 crore in FY26 and had a net worth of ₹1,016 crore.
Tata Steel directly owns 50% of Tata Steel Colors, while its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd, holds the remaining 50%. Under the deal, APL Apollo will pay ₹8,150 crore each to Tata Steel and Tata Steel Downstream Products for their respective shareholdings.
The two transactions are linked and will be completed simultaneously. Tata Steel expects them to close by 31 March 2028, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, according to the exchange filings.
The acquisition will expand APL Apollo’s manufacturing capacity, product range and distribution network. The company already makes steel tubes, pipes and coated steel products.
Tata Steel said the transactions would help it unlock value from the tubes business and simplify its downstream portfolio.