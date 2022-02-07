Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Monday said Tata Steel arm Tata Steel Long Products Ltd's acquisition of Odisha-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) is credit positive because it will increase the subsidiary's long-steel production capacity and its reserves of iron ore.

Earlier, Tata Steel had announced winning the bid for acquiring 93.71% stake in NINL for ₹12,100 crore.

"On January 31, Tata Steel Ltd (TSL, Ba1 stable) announced that its 74%-owned subsidiary Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (TSLP) will acquire a 93.7% stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam...The acquisition will give TSL access to NINL's 1.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of long-steel producing capacity, 100 million tonnes of iron ore reserves and 2,500 acres of land," Moody's Investors Service said in a statement.

The acquisition of NINL, Tata Steel said, provides a significant opportunity to not only restart the plant shut since 2020, but also begin work immediately to build a 4.5 million tonne per annum state- of-the-art long products complex in the next few years, and further expand it to 10 million tonne per annum by around 2030.

The acquisition of NINL is critical for Tata Steel to build a dedicated long products complex which will be positioned to leverage synergies with the shared infrastructure of Tata Steel in the area.

Still, NINL is loss-making and Moody's Investors Service said that it believes that the acquisition price largely reflects the steel plant, iron ore reserves and the land acreage that can accommodate capacity expansions.

And, while the acquired operations are substantially smaller than TSL's current global capacity of 32.5 MTPA, including its 19.6 MTPA capacity in India, it is credit positive because it will increase TSL's long-steel product capacity and increase its reserves of iron ore.

TSL expects to fund the acquisition through a combination of internal accruals and debt.

"Even assuming the $1.6 billion enterprise value is paid entirely through debt, we estimate TSL's proforma leverage at September 2021 would climb to 1.8x. To the extent the acquisition is funded through internal accruals, the peak pro forma leverage would be less than 1.8x. Even so, with a rating downgrade leverage threshold around 3.5x, there is a sufficient buffer in TSL's financial metrics to accommodate the proposed acquisition," the statement said.

Since March 2020, TSL has reduced its adjusted gross consolidated debt – including interest bearing customer advances, which we treat as debt – by around 30%.

