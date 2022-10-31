Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur plant gets India’s first ResponsibleSteel certification

ResponsibleSteel is the steel industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative that works with steel producers, consumers, and intermediaries towards building a sustainable steel industry by addressing pressing challenges including climate change, diversity, human rights and more
New Delhi: Tata Steel has received ResponsibleSteel certification for three of its production facilities in Jamshedpur. The steel works, tubes division and cold rolling mill (Bara) have joined the group of other steel producing sites around the world with the certification.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Tata Steel has received ResponsibleSteel certification for three of its production facilities in Jamshedpur. The steel works, tubes division and cold rolling mill (Bara) have joined the group of other steel producing sites around the world with the certification.
ResponsibleSteel is the steel industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative that works with steel producers, consumers, and intermediaries towards building a sustainable steel industry by addressing pressing challenges including climate change, diversity, human rights and more.
ResponsibleSteel is the steel industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative that works with steel producers, consumers, and intermediaries towards building a sustainable steel industry by addressing pressing challenges including climate change, diversity, human rights and more.
“This is a historic moment for Tata Steel and an important step in our sustainability journey. Globally, the steel industry is at a critical juncture and the larger impact of how we produce and consume steel needs to be addressed urgently," said T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Narendran added that for the company, this has always been a very important part of the journey from the first steel production in Jamshedpur in 1912. “We are honoured to receive the ResponsibleSteel Certification for three of our facilities and will work towards achieving this recognition for all our production sites. I thank the ResponsibleSteel team, the auditors, assurance panel and the team at Tata Steel for their efforts in making this possible."
“We warmly congratulate Tata Steel on this incredible achievement. Tata has demonstrated vision, commitment, and investment and has worked incredibly hard to achieve ResponsibleSteel certification for its Jamshedpur site, the first Tata Steel site to be certified and the first ResponsibleSteel certification in India," said Annie Heaton, CEO, ResponsibleSteel.
Heaton added that it is not enough to only focus on reduced carbon emissions. “Certified sites must also ensure that they are fully aligned with other sustainability objectives in the standard, for example, ensuring good water stewardship, creating a healthy and safe workplace, safeguarding labour rights, and engaging with local communities and other stakeholders. This is a momentous achievement for Tata Steel, and everyone involved."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tata Steel has been a member of ResponsibleSteel since October 2020.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.