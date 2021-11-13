Tata Steel sees high energy prices in Europe as key risk

The carbon issue is a global issue. So, emission standards are important. For example, in Europe, they’re proposing to launch the carbon border adjustment tax. So laws within Europe are becoming a lot more stringent and ensuring that the carbon emissions of the steel industry are contained and reduced. They wouldn’t allow imported steel coming in from anywhere in the world with a higher carbon element in the steel. So that is why we are seeing supply shortages in the steel industry. And that’s actually one of the structural reasons why the prices are high because there is a limited supply. And the latent capacities in Europe are not coming back because they will have to buy carbon credits, which are also increasing significantly. So if you look at all of this equation, it has to be domestic supply for domestic requirements. Or else you will have to ensure that the border adjustment takes care of that, and there is a penalty for that. So that may make steel imports into regions like Europe costly, so the consumers have to pay for higher carbon steel that is being imported.