Tata Steel shareholders approve TV Narendran’s reappointment as MD & CEO1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 01:34 AM IST
Narendran got 99.47% of the total shareholders' votes in his favor during the meeting to approve the decision to re-appoint him for the next five years, the company said
New Delhi: Tata Steel Limited shareholders on Monday approved re-appointment of TV Narendran as the global Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the next five years, the company said in an exchange filing.
