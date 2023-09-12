comScore
New Delhi: Tata Steel Limited shareholders on Monday approved re-appointment of TV Narendran as the global Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the next five years, the company said in an exchange filing.

Narendran got 99.47% of the total shareholders' votes in his favor during the meeting to approve the decision to re-appoint him for the next five years, the company added.

The company earlier last month based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee said, “The Board considered and unanimously approved the re-appointment of TV Narendran as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company for a further period of five years effective September 19, 2023 through September 18, 2028, not liable to retire by rotation."

As the CEO and MD of Tata Steel, Narendran is responsible for overseeing the company’s both organic and inorganic growth. Post the approval Narendran will continue to be on the Board of Tata Steel Limited, serving as Chairman of Tata Steel Europe and Tata Steel Long Products Ltd., and acting as Chairman of the Board of Governors of XLRI Jamshedpur.

Narendran will also continue holding the positions of Chairman at Tata Steel Europe, the Supervisory Board of Tata Steel Nederland BV, Tata Steel Long Products Limited, and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited.

12 Sep 2023, 01:34 AM IST
